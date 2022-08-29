Menu
2020 Ford F-150

66,000 KM

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9148687
  • Stock #: 22T735A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54LKF43150

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T735A
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

This 2020 F150 is a local, one owner trade in that includes FordPass connect, auto start/stop feature, a lane keeping system, ambient lighting, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package, auto high beams, B&O premium audio system, front and rear heated seats, voice activated navigation and many more great features. 22T735A (BW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Sport Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

