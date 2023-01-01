Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9711073

9711073 Stock #: 23T130A

23T130A VIN: 1FTEW1E58LFC36489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Charcoal Sport 40/Console/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T130A

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.