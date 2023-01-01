$49,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9817456
- Stock #: 23T151A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP0LFB73373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold new at Leslie Motors. It includes FordPass Connect, auto high beams, remote start system, rear defroster, reverse sensing system, LED box lighting, boxlink cargo system, auto start/stop system, cruise control, a trailer tow package, mudflaps, bed liner, vent shades and many more great features. 23T151A (DH)
Vehicle Features
