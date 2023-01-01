2020 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10055748

10055748 Stock #: 23T477A

23T477A VIN: 1FT7W2BT2LED18273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Seats Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.