2020 Ford Mustang

14,000 KM

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8177812
  Stock #: 22T3A
  VIN: 1FATP8FF8L5174155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fordpass connect, heated & cooled front seats, voice activated touch screen navigation system, blind spot with cross traffic assist, LED headlamps, dual power heated mirrors, GT performance package, and has been upgraded with a Roush Supercharger. There are many more great features to check out on this 2020 Mustang GT at Leslie Motors. This trade is accident free, and has only had one owner. 22T3A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

