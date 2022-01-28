$58,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8177812
- Stock #: 22T3A
- VIN: 1FATP8FF8L5174155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fordpass connect, heated & cooled front seats, voice activated touch screen navigation system, blind spot with cross traffic assist, LED headlamps, dual power heated mirrors, GT performance package, and has been upgraded with a Roush Supercharger. There are many more great features to check out on this 2020 Mustang GT at Leslie Motors. This trade is accident free, and has only had one owner. 22T3A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
