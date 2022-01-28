2020 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8177812

8177812 Stock #: 22T3A

22T3A VIN: 1FATP8FF8L5174155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.