2020 Ford Transit Connect

81,000 KM

Details

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9002332
  • Stock #: 22712A
  • VIN: NM0LS7T22L1447566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROZEN WHITE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour EBONY CLOTH SEATS
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Transit Connect is a trade in that includes Ioad floor tie downs, cruise control, blind spot mirrors, overhead storage system, power points, variable interval wipers, engine block heater, AM/FM stereo, manual A/C, and many more features. 22712A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

XLT Cargo Van LWB
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

