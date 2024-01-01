$31,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23248A
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This trade includes:
-Power Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Reverse Sensing System
-Reverse Camera System
-Remote Vehicle Start
-Intelligent Access
-Lane Keeping System
-Blind Spot Information System
-Dual Zone Electronic Air Conditioning
-Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
