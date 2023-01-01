$31,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10162752
- Stock #: 23T548A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G62MUA88057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Interior Colour DARK EARTH GREY CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T548A
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Escape is a one owner, accident free trade in that was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes automatic high beams, illuminated entry, Fordpass connect, lane keeping system, blind spot info system with cross traffic, heated front seats, dual power mirrors, an auto start/stop system and many more great features. 23T548A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
