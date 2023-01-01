Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10115505

10115505 Stock #: 23T176C

23T176C VIN: 1FTEW1EP2MFB19946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic

Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.