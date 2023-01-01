Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115505
  • Stock #: 23T176C
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2MFB19946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Fordpass connect, intelligent access with push start, ambient lighting, power heated/cooled lumbar front seats with driver memory, B&O premium audio system, 12" productivity screen, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, trailer tow package, power tailgate with lock and many more great features. 23T176C (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 35,000 KM
$59,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 63,000 KM
$59,000 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 56,000 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory