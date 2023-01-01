Menu
2021 Ford F-150

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239074
  • Stock #: 23T585A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59MFB50209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes remote start, FordPass Connect, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring system, auto high beams, LED side mirror spot lights, FX4 off road package, twin panel moonroof, interior work surface, trailer tow package, and many more great features. 23T585A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

