2021 Ford F-150

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8569484
  • Stock #: 22T264A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5MFA30324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote start, FordPass Connect, a lane keeping system, illuminated entry, blind spot monitoring system, auto high beams, LED box lighting, dynamic hitch assist, trailer tow package, trailer sway control, interior work surface and many more great features. 22T264A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Sport Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

