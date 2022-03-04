Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,000 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569484

8569484 Stock #: 22T264A

22T264A VIN: 1FTEW1EP5MFA30324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.