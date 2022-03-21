Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8801393

8801393 Stock #: 22ES494A

22ES494A VIN: 1FTFW1E59MFA75205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

