Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8935690
  • Stock #: 22T603A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E87MFA80252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, intelligent access with push start, dual power heated folding mirrors with memory and signal, ambient lighting, interior work surface, B&O premium audio system, power heated/cooled front seats with drivers lumbar and memory, power tailgate with tailgate step and so many more great features. 22T603A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Chrome Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 142,000 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat
 214,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 130,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory