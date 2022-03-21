Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Chrome Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

