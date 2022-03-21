Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,000 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8951572

8951572 Stock #: 22T634A

22T634A VIN: 1FTFW1E89MFB14661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

