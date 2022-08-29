Menu
2021 Ford F-150

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,500

+ tax & licensing
$64,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9243805
  • Stock #: 22T776A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKD95902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Baja Tan Leather Trimmed Bucket
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a local, one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, Ford co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, ambient lighting, power heated/cooled lumbar front seats with memory, B&O premium audio system, twin panel moonroof, 12" productivity screen, spray in liner and many more great features. 22T776A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Chrome Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

