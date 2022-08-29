Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,000 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9322561

9322561 Stock #: 22T849A

22T849A VIN: 1FTFX1E55MKD27925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.