2021 Ford F-150

25,000 KM

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9398005
  • Stock #: 22T940A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E52MFA18750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Ford co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, connected built in navigation system, lane keeping system, auto high beams, boxlink cargo system, remote start, lane keeping system, illuminated entry, interior work surface, a trailer tow package and many more great features. 22T940A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

