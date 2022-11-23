$59,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,000
- Listing ID: 9423577
- Stock #: 22T919A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6MKD77524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 F150 is a one owner trade in that was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, intelligent access with push start, dual power heated folding mirrors with memory and signal, ambient lighting, interior work surface, B&O premium audio system, power heated/cooled front seats with drivers lumbar and memory, interior work surface, power tailgate with tailgate step and so many more great features. 22T919A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
