2021 Ford Ranger

55,000 KM

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,000KM
VIN 1FTER4FH7MLD50567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T790B
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This trade includes:

-Trailer Tow Package
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Forward Sensing System
-Navigation
-Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
-Rear View Camera
-Lane Keeping System
-Blind Spot Information System
-Intelligent Access
-Dual Zone Electronic Air Conditioning
-Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2021 Ford Ranger