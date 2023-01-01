$39,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10193070
- Stock #: 23BS619A
- VIN: 3FMCR9B64NRD67995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Bronco Sport is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes an auto start/stop system, Fordpass connect, auto high beams, class II trailer tow package, liftgate with flip-up glass, dual power heated mirrors, rain sensing wipers, rear parking sensors wireless charging pad, and many more great features. 23BS619A (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
