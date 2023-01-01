$45,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST AWD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 23T986A
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP2NBA57975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather Trim/Suede Perforated
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Edge is a local, one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes a cold weather package, intelligent access, adapt cruise control, rain sensing wipers, dual power heated mirrors with signal and memory, auto high beams, B&O premium audio system, blind spot information system, and many more great features. 23T986A (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
