2022 Ford Escape

Listing ID: 10091868

10091868 Stock #: 23ES422A

23ES422A VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4NUB04758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Blue Silver Metallic

Interior Colour EBONY/SANDSTONE LEATHER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 375,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

