2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9366817
- Stock #: 22T886A
- VIN: 1FTFW1ED0NFB03532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22T886A
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors since new. It includes Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, intelligent access with push start, ambient lighting, power heated/cooled lumbar front seats with memory, B&O premium 18 speaker audio system, 12" productivity screen, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package, power tailgate with step and many more great features. 22T886A (DH)
Vehicle Features
