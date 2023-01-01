2022 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9985658

9985658 Stock #: 23BS423B

23BS423B VIN: 1FTEW1E84NFB87339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black Interior with Black Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23BS423B

Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.