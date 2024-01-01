Menu
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

66,000 KM

$60,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
VIN 1FT6W1EVXNWG04288

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

This trade includes:

-Tailgate Step
-360 Degree Camera
-Lane Keeping System
-Memory Driver's Seat
-Twin Panel Moonroof
-Wireless Charging Pad
-Reverse Sensing System
-12" Productivity Screen
-Tow Technology Package
-B&O Premium Audio System
-Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
-Onboard Scale with Smart Hitch
-Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning