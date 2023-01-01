Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford MAVERICK

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435566
  • Stock #: 23MV795A
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F97NRA92103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier / Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23MV795A
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Maverick is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors since new. It includes Fordpass connect, electric power assist steering, 8" CTR stack touchscreen, rotary gear shift dial, automatic high beams, dual power and manual fold away mirrors, power tailgate with lock, trailer towing hitch, FX4 off-road package along with many more great features. 23MV795A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 30,000 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 131,000 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 247,000 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory