$40,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8673707
- Stock #: 22M145A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH3N5109395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour EBONY CLOTH SEATS
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Mustang is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes Fordpass Connect, dual bright exhaust tips, AM/FM, MP3, illuminated entry, auto dimming mirrors, leather steering wheel with controls, LED headlamps and tail lights, adaptive cruise control, voice activated navigation and many more great features. 21320A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.