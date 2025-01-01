Menu
This trade includes: -Tow Package -Rear View Camera
-Air Conditioning -Power Windows/Locks
-Cruise Control -Keyless Entry
-Auto High Beams -Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966! - CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!! - Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton. - Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2024 Ford MAVERICK

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD SUPERCREW

12137940

2024 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD SUPERCREW

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
VIN 3FTTW8J95RRA19468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25MV1A
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This trade includes:

-Tow Package
-Rear View Camera
-Air Conditioning
-Power Windows/Locks
-Cruise Control
-Keyless Entry
-Auto High Beams
-Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2024 Ford MAVERICK