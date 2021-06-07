2005 Bayliner 175

+ taxes & licensing
519-778-4148
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
Bayliner 175 BR 2005 Model
Powered by a 3.0 L MerCruiser 135hp sterndrive engine - No hour meter fitted
This Bayliner is the perfect size for those who consider towing weight and storage a big factor while still maintaining practical space onboard for family and friends. Powered by the reliable 3.0 L Mercruiser you will find this boat very economical to use. Enquire now for more information.
Perfect entry level bowrider, Ideally suited for watersports.
Specifications:
- LOA : 5.35m / 17' 6"
- Beam: 2.13m / 7' 0"
- Fuel Capacity: 80 L
- Max Capacity: 7 People
Key Features:
- Driver & side Back to back seats
- Under bow storage
- Ski Tow Eye
- Transom Boarding Ladder
- Galvanised Trailer w/ Brakes
$$ BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY $$
BOAT COVER INCLUDED
FISH FINDER INCLUDED
LISTED FOR $18995
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0