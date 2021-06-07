2008 Sea Ray SPX 210

+ taxes & licensing
519-778-4148
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

2008 Sea Ray 210 Select With Trailer IN STOCK
Nice 2008 Sea Ray 210 Select Comes with: 260 h.p. Mercruiser 5.0 MPI with Only 200 Hours, Snap-In Carpet, Bimini Top, Swim Platform with Integrated Ladder, Tilt Wheel, Sun Deck, and More!
