2008 Sea Ray SPX 210

0 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2008 Sea Ray SPX 210

2008 Sea Ray SPX 210

COMING SOON

2008 Sea Ray SPX 210

COMING SOON

Location

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7179629

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Bow Rider
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Sea Ray 210 Select With Trailer IN STOCK

Nice 2008 Sea Ray 210 Select Comes with: 260 h.p. Mercruiser 5.0 MPI with Only 200 Hours, Snap-In Carpet, Bimini Top, Swim Platform with Integrated Ladder, Tilt Wheel, Sun Deck, and More!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Hastings

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

