2019 Sea-Doo SPARK

0 KM

Details

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2019 Sea-Doo SPARK

2019 Sea-Doo SPARK

Trixx 3 X2 UP Less than 25 HRS on both

2019 Sea-Doo SPARK

Trixx 3 X2 UP Less than 25 HRS on both

Location

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7254887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PARADISE RECREATION

www.paradise-recreation.com 

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!  

Located in Kitchener and Hastings  

Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan

Delivery Available!  

Best Price Guarantee!

 

Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at 

Office: 519-778-4148

Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com

 

The one-of-a-kind SPARK TRIXX makes pulling off tricks so easy and so much fun, you’ll never want the day to end.

 

Feature Highlights

Handlebar with Adjustable Riser: A telescopic steering system that optimizes the experience for varying rider sizes

 

Step Wedges: Provides enhanced stability and confidence in different riding positions making it easier to pull off tricks like a pro.

 

Extended Range VTS™ (Variable Trim System): Offers double the range of the regular VTS™ for easier and more exaggerated tricks.

 

iBR® (Intelligent Brake & Reverse): Exclusive to Sea-Doo®, iBR® stops the watercraft sooner and provides more control and maneuverability at low speeds and in reverse.

 

Exclusive Coloration: Exclusive TRIXX™ coloration.

 

Capacity

Rider capacity: 3

 

Weight capacity: 450 lb / 205 kg

 

Fuel capacity: 7.9 US gal / 30 L

 

Storage capacity - Glove Box: 0.42 US gal / 1.6 L

 

Dimensions

Length: 120" / 305 cm

Width: 46" / 118 cm

Height: 42" / 107 cm

 

Hull

Type: SPARK® Hull

 

Material: Polytec™ - Lightweight and Scratch resistant

 

Rotax® Engine

 

Rotax® Engine: 900 HO ACE™

 

Intake system: Naturally aspirated

 

Displacement: 899 cc

 

Cooling: Closed-Loop Cooling system (CLCS)

 

Reverse system: Electronic iBR®*

 

Fuel type: 87 octane

 

Throttle System: iTC™ (Intelligent Throttle Control) system

 

Exhaust System: D-Sea-BeI™ system

Gauge

 

Type of Gauge: Compact

 

Main Functions: Speedometer, RPM,

 

VTS™ Display, Vehicle Hour Display, Sport Mode

 

Weight

Dry weight: 438 lb / 199 kg

Other Features

iControl®

Slim Seat

Seat Strap

High-Performance VTS™ (Variable Trim System)

Wetgrip Footboard

Handlegrip with Palm Rests

Tow Hook

Bilge Pump Kit

 

TRIXX™ Package

Handlebar with Adjustable Riser

iBR® (Intelligent Brake & Reverse)

Extended Range VTS™ (Variable Trim System)

Blidge Pump

Step Wedges

Exclusive Coloration

 

LISTED FOR $33495

 

LESS THAN 25 HOURS ON BOTH

 

DOUBLE TRAILER INCLUDED

 

SEA DOO COVERS INCLUDED

Email Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Hastings

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

519-778-4148

