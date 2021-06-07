2019 Sea-Doo SPARK

+ taxes & licensing
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
+ taxes & licensing
Located in Kitchener and Hastings
The one-of-a-kind SPARK TRIXX makes pulling off tricks so easy and so much fun, you’ll never want the day to end.
Feature Highlights
Handlebar with Adjustable Riser: A telescopic steering system that optimizes the experience for varying rider sizes
Step Wedges: Provides enhanced stability and confidence in different riding positions making it easier to pull off tricks like a pro.
Extended Range VTS™ (Variable Trim System): Offers double the range of the regular VTS™ for easier and more exaggerated tricks.
iBR® (Intelligent Brake & Reverse): Exclusive to Sea-Doo®, iBR® stops the watercraft sooner and provides more control and maneuverability at low speeds and in reverse.
Exclusive Coloration: Exclusive TRIXX™ coloration.
Capacity
Rider capacity: 3
Weight capacity: 450 lb / 205 kg
Fuel capacity: 7.9 US gal / 30 L
Storage capacity - Glove Box: 0.42 US gal / 1.6 L
Dimensions
Length: 120" / 305 cm
Width: 46" / 118 cm
Height: 42" / 107 cm
Hull
Type: SPARK® Hull
Material: Polytec™ - Lightweight and Scratch resistant
Rotax® Engine
Rotax® Engine: 900 HO ACE™
Intake system: Naturally aspirated
Displacement: 899 cc
Cooling: Closed-Loop Cooling system (CLCS)
Reverse system: Electronic iBR®*
Fuel type: 87 octane
Throttle System: iTC™ (Intelligent Throttle Control) system
Exhaust System: D-Sea-BeI™ system
Gauge
Type of Gauge: Compact
Main Functions: Speedometer, RPM,
VTS™ Display, Vehicle Hour Display, Sport Mode
Weight
Dry weight: 438 lb / 199 kg
Other Features
iControl®
Slim Seat
Seat Strap
High-Performance VTS™ (Variable Trim System)
Wetgrip Footboard
Handlegrip with Palm Rests
Tow Hook
Bilge Pump Kit
TRIXX™ Package
Handlebar with Adjustable Riser
iBR® (Intelligent Brake & Reverse)
Extended Range VTS™ (Variable Trim System)
Blidge Pump
Step Wedges
Exclusive Coloration
LISTED FOR $33495
LESS THAN 25 HOURS ON BOTH
DOUBLE TRAILER INCLUDED
SEA DOO COVERS INCLUDED
