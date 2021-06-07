Menu
2021 GLASTRON GT 205 300 HP Volvo Covers and BIMINI

0 KM

Details Description

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

Location

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7275827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COME VIEW YOUR NEW BOAT TODAY ! 108 BIRCH AVE, KITCHENER. ACCESS TO OUR LOT AT REAR OF BUILDING ON MAPLE AVE. CALL 365-355-5160 FOR MORE INFORMATION. ALL BOATS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH LOW HOURS !

 

2012 FOUR WINNS H200

 

2007 FOUR WINNS H200

 

2017 FOUR WINNS H190

 

2015 STARCRAFT 2018

 

2010 TAHOE Q5

 

2014 LARSON 2300

 

2007 SEA RAY 175

 

2013 GLASTRON 205

 

2002 STARCRAFT 175

 

2008 SEA DOO CHALLENGER 230 430 HP

 

2010 MOOMBA OUTBACK

 

2020 SEA DOO SPARKS 

