2021 Stirling Other

0 KM

$1,695

+ tax & licensing
$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

5x7 Galvanized Steel Utility Trailer

2021 Stirling Other

5x7 Galvanized Steel Utility Trailer

Location

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6969230
  VIN: 00000000000000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Flat Utility
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Stirling 5x7 Galvanized Trailer

- $1595+hst

The Stirling 5' x 7' features a galvanized steel floor, solid 15" full sides and 4 recessed D-Rings. This model comes with a front expandable gate with the ability to extend the trailer bed by 22". Has a ramp style gate excellent for loading motorized vehicles like ATV's and motor/dirt bikes. Rust resistant zinc coating offers increased protection for a longer trailer life.

 

Other Models Available Stirling

4x6 - $1145+hst Stirling

4x7 - $1495+hst Stirling

5x10 - $1995+hst Stirling

Jet Ski Trailer- $1195+hst

