2021 Stirling Other

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
2021 Stirling 5x7 Galvanized Trailer
- $1595+hst
The Stirling 5' x 7' features a galvanized steel floor, solid 15" full sides and 4 recessed D-Rings. This model comes with a front expandable gate with the ability to extend the trailer bed by 22". Has a ramp style gate excellent for loading motorized vehicles like ATV's and motor/dirt bikes. Rust resistant zinc coating offers increased protection for a longer trailer life.
Other Models Available Stirling
4x6 - $1145+hst Stirling
4x7 - $1495+hst Stirling
5x10 - $1995+hst Stirling
Jet Ski Trailer- $1195+hst
