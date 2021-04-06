Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Stirling Other

0 KM

Details Description Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

Contact Seller
2021 Stirling Other

2021 Stirling Other

4x7 Galvanized Steel Utility Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Stirling Other

4x7 Galvanized Steel Utility Trailer

Location

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

Contact Seller

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6969239
  • VIN: 00000000000000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Flat Utility
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4'x7' Stirling Galvanized

- $1495 +hst

-The Stirling 4' x 7' model has a galvanized steel floor, solid 15" sides and 4 tie down points. This model comes equipped with a load retention front gate which offers the ability to extend the trailer bed by 15" for extra space. On the back you will find a ramp style gate excellent for loading motorized vehicles such as ATV's and motorbikes.. Model# 48-084-TLR

 

Stirling Single Boat Trailer - $1095+hst

Stirling 4x6 Utility Trailer - $1195+hst

Stirling 4x7 Utility Trailer - $1495+hst

Stirling 5x7 Utility Trailer - $1695+hst

Stirling 5x10 Utility Trailer - $1995+hst

 

Vehicle Features

Ramp Style Gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paradise Recreation

2021 Triumph Trailer...
 0 KM
$2,895 + tax & lic
2021 Triumph Trailer...
 0 KM
$2,595 + tax & lic

Email Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Hastings

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

Call Dealer

519-778-XXXX

(click to show)

519-778-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory