2021 Stirling Other

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
4'x7' Stirling Galvanized
- $1495 +hst
-The Stirling 4' x 7' model has a galvanized steel floor, solid 15" sides and 4 tie down points. This model comes equipped with a load retention front gate which offers the ability to extend the trailer bed by 15" for extra space. On the back you will find a ramp style gate excellent for loading motorized vehicles such as ATV's and motorbikes.. Model# 48-084-TLR
Stirling Single Boat Trailer - $1095+hst
Stirling 4x6 Utility Trailer - $1195+hst
Stirling 4x7 Utility Trailer - $1495+hst
Stirling 5x7 Utility Trailer - $1695+hst
Stirling 5x10 Utility Trailer - $1995+hst
