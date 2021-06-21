Menu
2021 Tow Tek Other

0 KM

Details

$6,095

+ tax & licensing
$6,095

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2021 Tow Tek Other

2021 Tow Tek Other

7'x16' Aluminum UTV/ATV Trailer

2021 Tow Tek Other

7'x16' Aluminum UTV/ATV Trailer

Location

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

$6,095

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7459541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Flat Utility
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PARADISE RECREATION

www.paradise-recreation.com

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Located in Kitchener and Hastings Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan

Delivery Available! Best Price Guarantee!

Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at

Office: ⑤①⑨-⑦⑦⑧-④①④⑧

Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com

 

2021 Tow Tek 7'x16' Aluminum UTV/ATV Trailer , Tandem 5200lb Axles

$6095+hst

Standard Features:

-Galvanized Wheels

-Tandem 5200lb Axles

-Front and Rear Removable Ramps (Side Load Ability)

-5/4" Pressure Treated Wood Deck

-All Aluminum Frame

-1/8" Fenders

-Electronic Break Away System

-5 Year Manufacturers Warranty

 

Spare Tire Ad-on: $149+hst

 

All Tow Tek trailers are made in Ontario, Canada and carry a 5 Year Bumper to Bumper Warrant

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Hastings

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

