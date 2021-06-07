Menu
2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

0 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

80"x12' Aluminum Utility Trailer w/ Side Load

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

80"x12' Aluminum Utility Trailer w/ Side Load

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7337603

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Flat Utility
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Triumph 80"x12' Aluminum Utility Trailer w/ Side Load

$4495+hst

- 3500lb Single Axle

- Rear Mesh Ramp

- 2" Coupler

- Gussets on fenders

- Full LED Light package

- 15" Radial Tires on Galvanized Rims

- Side Load Ramps Included

Add ons

*Aluminum Toolbox +$349

*Polyethylene Toolbox +$219

*Spare Galvanized Tire +$149

 

Triumph Trailers Carry a 1 Year Trailer Warranty with a Life Time Warranty on The LED Light System!! ALL TRAILERS MADE IN ONTARIO

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Hastings

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

