2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

519-778-4148
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
2021 Triumph 80"x12' Aluminum Utility Trailer w/ Side Load
$4495+hst
- 3500lb Single Axle
- Rear Mesh Ramp
- 2" Coupler
- Gussets on fenders
- Full LED Light package
- 15" Radial Tires on Galvanized Rims
- Side Load Ramps Included
Add ons
*Aluminum Toolbox +$349
*Polyethylene Toolbox +$219
*Spare Galvanized Tire +$149
Triumph Trailers Carry a 1 Year Trailer Warranty with a Life Time Warranty on The LED Light System!! ALL TRAILERS MADE IN ONTARIO
