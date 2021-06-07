2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

+ taxes & licensing
519-778-4148
199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Triumph 7x16 Painted Steel Utility Trailer w/ Open Sides, 3500lb Tandem Axle
$4795+hst
- 3500lb Tandem Axle
- Rear Mesh Ramp
- 2" Coupler
- Gussets on fenders
- Full LED Light package
– 15” Tires Ad-Ons -
Spare Tire $149+hst
-Plastic Toolbox $219+hst
-Aluminum Toolbox $299+hst Triumph Trailers Carry a 1 Year Trailer Warranty with a Life Time Warranty on The LED Light System
ALL TRAILERS MADE IN ONTARIO
All Hastings Units are subject to $100 Freight Fee
