2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

0 KM

Details Description

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

6x10 Painted Steel Eco Dump Trailer

2021 Triumph Trailers Canada Other

6x10 Painted Steel Eco Dump Trailer

Location

Paradise Recreation

199 Victoria St, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

519-778-4148

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7356221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PARADISE RECREATION

www.paradise-recreation.com

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Located in Kitchener and Hastings

Debit/Credit/Cash/Etrans/Finan

Delivery Available!

Best Price Guarantee!

Email, Call, or Text Us for a free quote at

Office: 519-778-4148

Email: Info.Paradiserec@gmail.com

 

2021 Triumph 6x10, 5 Ton Painted Steel Econo Dump Trailer

$7495+hst

Features:

- Tandem 5200lb Axles

- Tarp Kit

- Steel Toolbox w/ Battery and Remote

- Barn Door Style Gate

- 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty 

- LED Lights ~Lifetime Warranty~

Made In Ontario

Add Ons

-Spare Tire  $179+hst

 

*Ramps Not Available*

 

6x12 Models Available for $8195+hst

 

All Hastings Units are subject to $100 Freight Fee

