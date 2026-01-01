$45,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
UNKNOWN
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
UNKNOWN
Location
Rendez Vous Nissan
281 Tupper St, Hawkesbury, ON K6A 3T6
613-632-8816
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,942KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF4RC227366
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 79,942 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rendez Vous Nissan
2024 Nissan Pathfinder UNKNOWN 79,942 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 97,827 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 47,616 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Email Rendez Vous Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rendez Vous Nissan
281 Tupper St, Hawkesbury, ON K6A 3T6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-632-XXXX(click to show)
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Rendez Vous Nissan
613-632-8816
2024 Nissan Pathfinder