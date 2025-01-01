2007 Lexus IS 250

Menu
2008 Lexus(Toyota) IS250 V6
Top trim with cooled seats 705–//988–//5300 Car comes certified ‼️ WARRANTY included for Free Unlimited Km ‼️ clean title "Perfect Condition" ‼️ With safety included ‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++ 🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽 Excellent fuel efficiency * Cruise control system Verma Motors Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON ...

0 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
VIN JTHBK262975039401

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Lexus(Toyota) IS250 V6
Top trim with cooled seats
705–//988–//5300
Car comes certified
‼️ WARRANTY included for Free Unlimited Km
‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”
‼️ With safety included
‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++
🦾 Fully detailed
🧼🧽 Excellent fuel efficiency * Cruise control system
Verma Motors
Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

