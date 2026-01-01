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<html> <p><b>2008 Acura MDX | 266,000 km</b></p> <p><b>Price:</b> $3,999 + HST + Licensing</p> <br> <br> <p>Solid, clean vehicle with no rust, rocker, or underbody damage. HVAC and heated seats work perfectly. Brakes can pass safety; tires may need replacement for certification. </p> <br> <p>We handle all ownership and licensing transfers directly into your name.</p> <br> <p>Price is firm. Low offers will not be entertained or replied to.</p> <br> <br> <p><b>Status: Selling As-Is</b></p> <br> </html>

2008 Acura MDX

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Acura MDX

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14444944

2008 Acura MDX

AWD

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
266,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HNYD28238H005039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2008 Acura MDX | 266,000 km


Price: $3,999 + HST + Licensing






Solid, clean vehicle with no rust, rocker, or underbody damage. HVAC and heated seats work perfectly. Brakes can pass safety; tires may need replacement for certification.




We handle all ownership and licensing transfers directly into your name.




Price is firm. Low offers will not be entertained or replied to.






Status: Selling As-Is




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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437-766-XXXX

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437-766-1844

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$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2008 Acura MDX