$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Acura MDX
AWD
2008 Acura MDX
AWD
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Sold As Is
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Acura MDX | 266,000 km
Price: $3,999 + HST + Licensing
Solid, clean vehicle with no rust, rocker, or underbody damage. HVAC and heated seats work perfectly. Brakes can pass safety; tires may need replacement for certification.
We handle all ownership and licensing transfers directly into your name.
Price is firm. Low offers will not be entertained or replied to.
Status: Selling As-Is
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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437-766-1844