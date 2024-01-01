Menu
<p>2008 Honda Accord coupe </p><p>Run drive perfect </p><p>2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof</p><p>selling as is</p><p> call to buy 437..766..1844</p><ol><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise with confidence knowing this car can automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.</li><li><strong>Sunroof / Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views with this spacious sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings with these convenient heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Winter Tires:</strong> Stay safe and secure on Canadian roads with these winter tires, providing optimal traction in snowy conditions.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of sporty style with these sleek and durable alloy wheels.</li></ol><p>Come down to Verma Motors today and experience the smooth ride and abundant features of this 2008 Honda Accord!</p>

2008 Honda Accord

230,832 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Auto

11910371

2008 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Auto

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,832KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HGCS12718A802894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Accord coupe 

Run drive perfect 

2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof

selling as is

 call to buy 437..766..1844

  1. Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise with confidence knowing this car can automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
  2. Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views with this spacious sunroof.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with these convenient heated side mirrors.
  4. Winter Tires: Stay safe and secure on Canadian roads with these winter tires, providing optimal traction in snowy conditions.
  5. Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style with these sleek and durable alloy wheels.

Come down to Verma Motors today and experience the smooth ride and abundant features of this 2008 Honda Accord!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2008 Honda Accord