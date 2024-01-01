$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda Accord
2dr I4 Auto
2008 Honda Accord
2dr I4 Auto
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,832KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCS12718A802894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,832 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda Accord coupe
Run drive perfect
2 set of tires both on rim Sunroof
selling as is
call to buy 437..766..1844
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise with confidence knowing this car can automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
- Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views with this spacious sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with these convenient heated side mirrors.
- Winter Tires: Stay safe and secure on Canadian roads with these winter tires, providing optimal traction in snowy conditions.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style with these sleek and durable alloy wheels.
Come down to Verma Motors today and experience the smooth ride and abundant features of this 2008 Honda Accord!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Verma Motors
2008 Honda Accord 2dr I4 Auto 230,832 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive Classic Line AWD *Ltd Avail* 198,500 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 200,220 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2008 Honda Accord