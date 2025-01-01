Menu
2008 Lexus RX 400 hybrid

 Safety Certified – 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty comes with 2 set of keys


🚗 2008 Lexus hybrid unit | 228,000 km | $7999
✅ Safety Certified
✅ 6-Month Warranty on Engine & Transmission
SUN ROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEAT, NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS
Looking for a reliable and well-maintained ride? This 2008 Lexus is in great condition and comes with a safety certification and a 6-month warranty on the engine & transmission for your peace of mind!

📞 Call or text: 437**766**1844📍 Book a test drive today!

2008 Lexus RX 400h

228,500 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

12247708

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,500KM
Good Condition
VIN jtjhw31u582052953

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,500 KM

2008 Lexus RX 400 hybrid

 Safety Certified – 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty comes with 2 set of keys


🚗 2008 Lexus hybrid unit | 228,000 km | $7999
✅ Safety Certified
✅ 6-Month Warranty on Engine & Transmission
SUN ROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEAT, NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS
Looking for a reliable and well-maintained ride? This 2008 Lexus is in great condition and comes with a safety certification and a 6-month warranty on the engine & transmission for your peace of mind!

📞 Call or text: 437**766**1844📍 Book a test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2008 Lexus RX 400h