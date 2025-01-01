$7,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h
4WD 4dr Hybrid
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
228,500KM
Good Condition
VIN jtjhw31u582052953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified – 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty comes with 2 set of keys
🚗 2008 Lexus hybrid unit | 228,000 km | $7999
✅ Safety Certified
✅ 6-Month Warranty on Engine & Transmission
SUN ROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEAT, NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS
Looking for a reliable and well-maintained ride? This 2008 Lexus is in great condition and comes with a safety certification and a 6-month warranty on the engine & transmission for your peace of mind!
📞 Call or text: 437**766**1844📍 Book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
