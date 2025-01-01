Menu
2008 Lexus RX 400 hybrid
$7999 plus tax $499 extra for the safety 
Major component warranty is available for only $199
leather heated seats, AC, sunroof 
Come and drive the car if you like it then buy it
Call 437**766**1844 more information

2008 Lexus RX 400h

223,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h

12713394

2008 Lexus RX 400h

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTJHW31U682062293

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
P235/55R18 all-season tires
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Anti-vibration subframe
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors
Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device
HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater
On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
All-position 3-point seat belts
Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry System
Carpet Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Accessory pwr outlets
Assist grips
Front/rear cup holders
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Metallic shift knob
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Driver coin case compartment
Cargo area tonneau cover
PWR TAILGATE
Front seatback pocket
Cargo area tie down rings
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Cargo shade
Sliding front centre console box
Easy access memory system
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Aluminum dash accents
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer
Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights
Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Body-colour bumpers
Rear Bumper Protector
Body-colour rear spoiler
Water repellent door glass
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Chrome-finish door handles

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Verma Motors

2008 Lexus RX 400h