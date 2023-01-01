Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AS is </p>

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

108,562 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1702171203
  2. 1702171206
  3. 1702171208
  4. 1702171210
  5. 1702171212
  6. 1702171214
  7. 1702171216
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

SOLD

108,562KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN KL1TV65E89B403481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 108,562 KM

Vehicle Description

AS is 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT 311,800 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 243,200 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN 214,500 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Aveo