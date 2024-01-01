$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus ES 350
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that's perfect for everyday driving? Look no further than this 2009 Lexus ES 350, available at Verma Motors. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless cruising. With its spacious interior and comfortable leather seats, you'll enjoy every mile in this stylish Lexus.
This ES 350 is equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its convenient keyless entry and power windows to its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, this vehicle has it all. Plus, you'll appreciate the added comfort and visibility provided by the heated mirrors and automatic headlights. This Lexus has 213,000 km on the odometer, but it's still running strong and ready for many more miles of reliable transportation.
Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:
- Sleek Black Exterior: This ES 350 turns heads with its classic and sophisticated black paint.
- Luxurious Leather Seats: Sink into comfort with the plush leather seats that will make every drive a pleasure.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless passing with the robust 6-cylinder engine.
- Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system.
- Convenience at your Fingertips: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors.
Vehicle Features
