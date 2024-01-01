Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan thats perfect for everyday driving? Look no further than this 2009 Lexus ES 350, available at Verma Motors. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless cruising. With its spacious interior and comfortable leather seats, youll enjoy every mile in this stylish Lexus.</p><p>This ES 350 is equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its convenient keyless entry and power windows to its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, this vehicle has it all. Plus, youll appreciate the added comfort and visibility provided by the heated mirrors and automatic headlights. This Lexus has 213,000 km on the odometer, but its still running strong and ready for many more miles of reliable transportation.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> This ES 350 turns heads with its classic and sophisticated black paint.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into comfort with the plush leather seats that will make every drive a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience smooth acceleration and effortless passing with the robust 6-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system.</li><li><strong>Convenience at your Fingertips:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2009 Lexus ES 350

213,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12013948

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
213,000KM
VIN JTHBJ46G492282483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

