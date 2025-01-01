2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
<div>2009 Mazda 6</div><div> </div><div>Manual transmission</div><div> </div><div>**Low kmz***</div><div> </div><div>Accident free car</div><div> </div><div>***FINANCE AVAILABLE **</div><div>Digital safety certified plus warrnaty free</div><div> </div><div>6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long ...</div><div> </div>

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

GS

12920306

GS

Location

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
125,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1YVHP81A495M15417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mazda 6 Manual transmission **Low kmz*** Accident free car ***FINANCE AVAILABLE **Digital safety certified plus warrnaty free 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long ... 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

