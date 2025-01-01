$5,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BU40E09C014497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2009 Toyota Corolla CE233km $5990 plus tax
Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.
For more information please contact
647-504-0142
Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.
For more information please contact
647-504-0142
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT 190,800 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 213,500 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 196,800 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2009 Toyota Corolla