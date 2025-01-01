Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla CE
233km $5990 plus tax Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available. For more information please contact 647-504-0142

2009 Toyota Corolla

233,500 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

12058309

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Dealer: Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,500KM
VIN 2T1BU40E09C014497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Corolla CE233km $5990 plus tax
Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.
For more information please contact
647-504-0142  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-XXXX

647-504-0142

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2009 Toyota Corolla