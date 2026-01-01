Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

146,039 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN 4T3BK11A09U002470

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the corrected version with the V6 and AWD specs updated. This is a huge selling point, especially with the snow in the picture!

💎 2009 Toyota Venza V6 AWD – LOW KMS (146k) – Accident Free 💎

🛡️ FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty Included! 🛡️

💰 Price: $8,999 + Tax & Licensing

📝 Safety Certified: Available for only $499 extra!

✅ Financing Available!

Top Features:

  • AWD (All-Wheel Drive) – Perfect for Winter! ❄️

  • Powerful V6 Engine 💪

  • Sunroof / Moonroof ☀️

  • Rear Backup Camera 📷

  • Keyless Entry 🔑

  • Very Low Mileage: Only 146,000 kms

  • Accident-Free History

  • Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights

🆔 VIN: 4T3BK11A09U002470

📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844

Book your test drive today and drive with confidence!

Vehicle sold "As Is" at the base price. "As Is" vehicles are not represented as being in road-worthy condition. Safety certification is available for the additional fee listed above.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

