2010 Acura TL SH AWD Full size sadan 

Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free

premium leather interior backup camera rear seats with screen and headfones 

Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won't last long ...

2010 Acura TL

210,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura TL

w/Tech Pkg

12461674

2010 Acura TL

w/Tech Pkg

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,000KM
VIN 19UUA9F51AA800910

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

2010 Acura TL SH AWD Full size sadan 
Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
premium leather interior backup camera rear seats with screen and headfones 
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗

Affordable price – won’t last long ...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

